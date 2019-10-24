Transport

Dundalk commuters hit by 'significant delays' on rail line from Dublin this evening

David Lynch

David Lynch

Local commuters returning from Dublin this evening are experiencing what Iarnrod Eireann describe as "significant delays" due to an earlier medical issue on board a train at Howth Junction.

An ambulance has attended the scene and Iarnrod Eireann say full DART, Northern Commuter and Enterprise services will resume with significant delays continuing.