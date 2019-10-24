Dundalk commuters hit by 'significant delays' on rail line from Dublin this evening

Transport
Dundalk commuters hit by 'significant delays' on rail line from Dublin
Local commuters returning from Dublin this evening are experiencing what Iarnrod Eireann describe as "significant delays" due to an earlier medical issue on board a train at Howth Junction.
An ambulance has attended the scene and Iarnrod Eireann say full DART, Northern Commuter and Enterprise services will resume with significant delays continuing.
Update: Significant delays to Northern Commuter, DART and Enterprise services due to earlier medical issue. Dublin Bus continuing to accept ticket UFN. https://t.co/ANvMGNUfMl— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) October 24, 2019
