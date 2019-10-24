UPDATED: Emergency services at scene of incident on M1 in north Louth

AA Roadwatch say that the M1/N1 is expected to remain closed northbound at Junction 20 for Jonesborough until approximately 4pm following a collision. Traffic is being diverted off at Junction 20.

It's very heavy in the area as a result. The Democrat understands that a tractor wheel collided with a bus.

According to online reports this afternoon, emergency services are attending the scene of an incident on the M1 northbound just past the Carrickdale Hotel.

Traffic has slowed to a stop in the area.

The Democrat understands that the incident involves a tractor, which is stopped on the hard shoulder, it is understood that a wheel has come off. A bus is also stopped on the hard shoulder.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution and expect delays.

More we get it.