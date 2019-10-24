Louth County Council declares Climate Emergency

At this month’s County Council meeting, local councillor Antóin Watters tabled a motion asking that Louth declare a biodiversity and climate change emergency and received cross-party support with the Green Party adding that we needed to be ambitious in our targets to address the issue.

Sinn Fein Cllr Watters said: “It is imperative that Louth County Council take the lead on this issue and I welcome the cross party support on this. It is up to us to ensure we protect the future of our planet for our children and grandchildren. Ireland has failed to meet its Greenhouse Gas targets set by the EU for the third year in a row. We must refocus our efforts towards addressing this issue and if we were all to make small changes to our daily life, it will have an impact.”

European Commission Director-General for Climate Action Mauro Petriccione, while visiting Ireland in May of this year, described climate emergency declarations as ‘crucial’ in the process of addressing climate change.

Ireland became the second country to declare a climate emergency that month.

Cllr Watters added: “While the national declaration is very welcome, we need to also be aware that it is an emergency and should not be left solely up to the government. Their solution was to slap a Carbon Tax on the people who were least guilty of pollution. This is urgent, this is an emergency and it is up to you, me and our local communities to address it in practical ways.”

Louth County Council responded to the motion saying: “The Climate Adaptation Strategy has been recently adopted by Louth County Council. The Council will now progress to implement the actions in the plan.”