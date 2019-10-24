'Chaotic' scenes at Dundalk junction roadworks

A local motorist has contacted the Democrat to bemoan the "chaotic" roadworks set-up at the junction on Barrack Street, both today and yesterday.

One lane of traffic has been closed off at the junction and all traffic is funneled into a single lane crossing at the lights.

Although cars can turn right to proceed north on the inner relief road, they must first move into the left lane and then they can indicate to go right.

Speaking to the Democrat, the local motorist said: "It's been going on since yesterday and around the peak times in the morning and in the evening it is chaotic."