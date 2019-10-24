Gluten-free supper club being hosted in North Louth by Donegal chef

Join Unglu-d and Chef Findabhair Ni Fhaolain, author of Finn's World & owner of Milish Bakery for this very special Supper Club in the beautiful village of Annagassan, County Louth for a special gluten-free supper club.

Finn will be cooking four courses, inspired by the coming holidays, using locally-sourced produce and championing what's in season. For each course, Finn will explain some of the key components so you can easily reproduce the recipes for your own festival table.

All dishes will be gluten-free, coeliac safe and there will be a strong vegetarian theme throughout.

This event is BYO, we'll send recommended pairings to those attending in advance.

Tickets are priced at €45. The supper club takes place on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 6pm to 10pm.

See: www.eventbrite.ie/e/gluten-free-supper-club-tickets-76935531245