Set to be 'exceptionally cold' in Louth tomorrow

If you have any outdoor plans tomorrow, best to wrap-up warm or reschedule, because, according to Louth Weather this morning, it's going to be "exceptionally cold for the time of year" tomorrow.

Expect temperatures of no more than 6°C and it will be raining for most of the afternoon.

Today's forecast looks slightly better mind, with a "mix of cloud and sunny spells. Some showers this afternoon, but overall dry.

Moderate west to northwest winds. Max 12°C.

"Dry, clear and very cold tonight with a widespread frost."

The weekend won't be much warmer with a "cold and frosty" night expected on Saturday, however Sunday will see "lots of blue skies and sunshine", but it will still be cold at 10°C.