Ardee courts hears drugs were found in car engine

An Ardee man was jailed for four months in respect of drugs worth over €500 found in an engine of a car to which he had a key.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan said she did not accept that Jason Kerr, a father of one in his 20s of Ferdia Park in the town, who was on social welfare, had the drugs for his own use.

The case arose when a local Garda Barry Lynch stopped the defendant at Ferdia Park on a date in December last under section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act. The defendant had a key to a car which was searched and a bag of cannabis was found in the engine. The court was told the defendant had previous convictions, and made admissions he had a drug habit.

Judge McKiernan fixed bail for appeal.