Dundalk man admitted spate of shoplifting offences

A 37 year old man who admitted a spate of shoplifting offences, the theft of a bike and stealing sunglass, perfume and cash from a car parked in a local housing estate, was sentenced to four months at Dundalk district court last Wednesday.

The court was told Niall Toner with an address at the time care of the Simon Community, Barrack Street, Dundalk stole a Glasgow Celtic replica jersey and a Puma t-shirt from Sports Direct, Dundalk Retail Park on the 7th and 15th of January last and in June stole a bottle of whiskey from Dunnes in the Marshes Shopping Centre.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan heard the accused had 33 previous convictions.

The Defence solicitor told the court her client is engaging with the Probation Service and is clean of drugs at the moment having linked up with a local counselling service who she said are helping him with his addictions.