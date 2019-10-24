Revealed: 1-hour 27-minute wait for ambulance response in Louth

It has been revealed that ambulance services in Louth have taken over an hour to respond to emergency callouts on at least six different occasions in the last year.

A Freedom of Information Request has revealed that on one emergency occasion in Louth last year it took 1 hour and 27 minutes for an ambulance to arrive at the scene.

Out of the six occasions where ambulances took more than an hour to respond in Louth, wait times were between 1 hour 18 minutes and 1 hour 27 minutes.

Wexford had the longest wait time for an ambulance. The stats revealed one patient had to wait almost 4 hours (3 hours 50 minutes) for an ambulance to arrive at the scene of the emergency last year.

The figures also showed it took ambulances at least an hour to respond to emergency callouts on more than 120 occasions last year.

According to guidelines drawn up by the Health Information and Quality Authority, an ambulance should arrive at life-threatening emergency callout in less than 19 minutes in 80% of all cases.

Speaking to BreakingNews.ie Stephen McMahon from the Irish Patients Association said: "It is a cause for concern and we would hope that the National Ambulance Service would be reviewing each and every case that is outside the safety of 19 minutes."