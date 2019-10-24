Deaths in Louth - Thursday October 24 2019

The death has occurred of Dominic McCormack of Sliabh Breagh, Ardee, Louth



On October 23 2019, peacefully at Sunhill Nursing Home, Termonfeckin. Dominic will be sadly missed by his loving wife Annie, loving sons and daughter Dermot, Ciaran (deceased), Emer, Fintan and Conor, grand-children Conor, Ciara, Kevin, James, Colm, Anna, Ella and Ava, great-grandchild Fiona, daughters-in-law Patricia and Deirdre, sons-in-law Sami and Peter, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Dominic will repose at his residence on Thursday October 24 from 3pm to 8pm and on Friday October 25 from 3pm to 8pm.

House private on Saturday morning please.

Removal on Saturday (26th Oct.) walking to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Ann Markey (née Reidy) of Ballug, Carlingford and formerly of Ballybunion, Kerry



On October 22 2019, peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Devoted mother of Paul, Joseph, Eamonn, Stephen, Ronan, Linda, Carole, Barbara, Marion, Nuala, Catriona, Joanne and the late Brian and Carmel.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and the entire family circle.

Her remains will repose in her daughter Nuala Barry’s residence, Castletown, Cooley, A91 KF20, Thursday 12 noon to 10.00pm.

House strictly private on Friday morning. Requiem Mass for Ann will be celebrated on Friday at 12 noon in the Church of St. James, Grange, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the ‘Alzheimer’s Society Ireland’ c/o the family.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Maureen Fell of Moorehall, Ardee, Louth and formerly of Santa Rosa, Chapelizod, Dublin



Suddenly at home. Deeply missed by the Mac Callion family, Pat, Rosemary, Aine, Gay, Sheila, Joan, Eileen in whose lives she played a very important part for 63 years.

Also missed by their spouses, partners, children and grandchildren, her brother Patrick, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Maureen will be reposing at Newtown House, Naas on Thursday October 24 from 4 pm until 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday 25 in St. Peter's Church, Two-Mile-House at 11am followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mildred Charlotte Robinson of Mell, Drogheda, Co. Louth and formerly of Balrenny and Knowth, Co. Meath

On October 22 2019, peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Dearly beloved sister of the late Theo, Cecil and Brenda.

Sadly missed by her brother-in-law Fred, nieces and nephews Linda, Sandra, Donald, Robert and Susan, cousin Dorothy, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Service on Friday in Collon Church of Ireland, at 3pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

May she rest in peace