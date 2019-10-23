Revenue applies to High Court over unpaid taxes owed by Dundalk solicitor

According to a report in today's Irish Times, Revenue have applied to the High Court looking for €200,000 in unpaid taxes from local solicitor James MacGuill.

Mr MacGuill said that he accepted he owed the unpaid tax, however he added that it related to income he had earned but not yet received.

Mr MacGuill described the judgement against him as "fundamentally unfair". He added that it could be damaging to his practice.

He argued that his typical client may not be able to pay their legal fees and must rely on criminal legal aid schemes or in civil cases to await the awarding of costs at the end of the case. This, he says, often means he is taxed on income many years before he receives payment.

Mr MacGuill asked for the application from Revenue to be put back to see if a "limited-purpose" tax clearance cert could be issued so he could receive legal fees.

The judge agreed to adjourn the matter to January 2020, with Revenue consenting to the adjournment.