Central Statistics Office
School buildings in Louth emit less CO2 than any other type of building in Ireland
Non-Domestic Building Energy Ratings
School buildings in Louth emit less CO2 than any other type of building in Ireland
Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures released today show that schools and college buildings in Louth emitted on average, less CO2 than any other type of non-domestic building in any other county in Ireland, between the years 2009 and 2019.
The figures show that in Louth for the time period, retail buildings were responsible for emitting the most CO2 at 254 kg CO2/m2/year. For the most part, the figures in almost every county show that retail buildings were responsible for emitting the most CO2.
Restaurants and public houses were the buildings that emitted the second highest amount of CO2 (225 kg CO2/m2/year)in Louth between 2009 and 2019. These type of buildings were also responsible for emitting the second highest amount of CO2 in almost every county also.
School and college buildings in almost every county were the non-domestic building responsible for emitting the least CO2 between 2009 and 2019, with Louth emitting less than any other county, at 24 kg CO2/m2/year. School buildings in Clare emitted the most (103 kg CO2/m2/year).
Overall, non domestic buildings in Louth emitted an average of 177 kg CO2/m2/year. The county that emitted the highest was Roscommon at 236 kg CO2/m2/year and the lowest was Dublin (postcodes 1-24) at 135kg CO2/m2/year.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on