School buildings in Louth emit less CO2 than any other type of building in Ireland

Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures released today show that schools and college buildings in Louth emitted on average, less CO 2 than any other type of non-domestic building in any other county in Ireland, between the years 2009 and 2019.

The figures show that in Louth for the time period, retail buildings were responsible for emitting the most CO 2 at 254 kg CO 2 /m2/year. For the most part, the figures in almost every county show that retail buildings were responsible for emitting the most CO 2.

Restaurants and public houses were the buildings that emitted the second highest amount of CO 2 (225 kg CO 2 /m2/year)in Louth between 2009 and 2019. These type of buildings were also responsible for emitting the second highest amount of CO 2 in almost every county also.

School and college buildings in almost every county were the non-domestic building responsible for emitting the least CO 2 between 2009 and 2019, with Louth emitting less than any other county, at 24 kg CO 2 /m2/year. School buildings in Clare emitted the most (103 kg CO 2 /m2/year).