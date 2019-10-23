'Winter is on the way' for Louth later this week

It could be time to get out the big coat and grab a woolly hat, because, according to a local weather expert - Winter is coming to Louth this week!

Louth Weather has updated its forecast for later this week and it's not looking good - with the threat of snow not unlikely:

"What is becoming more certain, is that we will see some exceptionally cold air for this time of year, pushing in from the North West.

"Temperatures on Friday may struggle to reach 6°C. It's possible some of our highest mountains could get a very early covering of the white stuff, but there's no need to rush out and clear the shelves of Brennans bread!

"The long weekend is looking dry with lots of sunshine, but very cold, especially at night."