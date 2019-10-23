Dundalk based charity receives €500 donation from Aldi’s Ramparts Road store staff

Dundalk-based Special Needs Active Parents has become the latest charity to benefit from Aldi’s Community Grants programme, receiving a €500 grant from Aldi’s Ramparts Road store team.

The €500 donation was presented to Seamus and Catriona O’Hagan and Michelle Carthy of S.N.A.P by Aldi’s Claire McGinn.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

The programme has contributed to over 340 different local projects to date, donating over €250,000 since 2016.

Commenting, Antoine Rijnders, Aldi Ramparts Road Store Manager said: “Our store team are proud to have chosen to support Special Needs Active Parents. The work they do to provide better services, support, activities and information for special needs children make a huge difference to the Dundalk community”.

“Being part of and investing in local communities is something that Aldi is committed to and we are delighted to be able to make this contribution.”

Operating four stores in County Louth, Aldi is deeply involved in the local community. Through its partnership with FoodCloud, its stores in County Louth have donated over 70,000 meals to local charities to date, while as Foróige’s lead sponsor since 2015, it has helped support initiatives including the Aldi Foróige Youth Citizenship Awards and the Aldi Foróige Junior Baking Competition.