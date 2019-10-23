Dundalk artist Sean McGuill to host solo show at Louth gallery

Artist Sean McGuill, who is originally from Dundalk, is the recipient of the First Solo Award for 2019 at Droichead Arts Centre.

This award gives a recent Arts graduate from the North East the opportunity to have their first solo exhibition at Droichead Arts Centre.

Recently graduated from Limerick School of Art & Design where he studied Printmaking, Sean will show both new work and pieces from his degree show exhibition, featuring a combination of mixed media prints and an installation of hydro-printed 3D objects.

As part of the arts centre's Visual Arts Outreach Programme, Sean will facilitate two workshops for 2nd level students on Thursday, November 14 and Thursday, November 21 from 11am - 1pm.

Free, but booking is essential.

The opening of The Great Filter by Sean McGuill takes place on Wednesday, October 30 at 7.30pm, Stockwell St, Drogheda.

The exhibition will be opened by Artist/Printmaker John O'Connor.

Sean was previously the artist in residence at The Basement Gallery in An Táin Arts Centre, Dundalk in 2018.

The exhibition runs until Saturday, November 30, 2019. The opening hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 10am - 5pm and on performance evenings.



