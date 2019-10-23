Dundalk's Nova Leah planning to expand team following top tech award nominations

Dundalk-based company, Nova Leah continues to stand out in the cybersecurity sector, with nominations for five awards across three different technology award events in Ireland.

In addition to the Knowledge Transfer Ireland (KTI) Impact Award nomination reported in this week's Dundalk Democrat, the medical device cybersecurity company, founded by award-winning female entrepreneur Dr. Anita Finnegan, received numerous other nominations across the Knowledge Transfer Impact Awards, the Export Industry Awards and the 2019 Technology Ireland Awards.

The presentations will take place between the 8th and 22nd of November. Nova Leah was shortlisted for five awards across the three events including Emerging Company of the Year at the Technology Ireland Awards, in association with Ibec.

CEO and Founder of Nova Leah, Anita Finnegan, said: "We are incredibly honoured and humbled by the recognition Nova Leah has garnered. It’s a reflection of genuine commitment and effort from everyone in the company.

"As well as the nominations, Nova Leah has also been recognised at the Business All-Star Awards which will cap off a remarkable month for the company.

"Our team is expanding rapidly. We are on track to have 30 people at our Irish HQ by the end of the year, with further expansion to our US salesforce planned for next year. Technology is driving innovation within the medical device industry.

"There are a number of companies leading the way internationally, it’s exciting to be counted among them."

Nova Leah, received a double nomination at the Export Industry Awards in the categories of Technology Exporter and High Potential Exporter of the Year. The Dundalk company was also nominated for Spin-out Company of the Year at the 2019 Knowledge Transfer Impact Awards and is one of four companies shortlisted for Emerging Company of the Year at the

Technology Ireland Awards in association with Ibec.

Company Co-Founder, Fergal McCaffery, has also been nominated for Outstanding Academic Achievement of the Year at

the same event.

Nova Leah’s multiple nominations come only a month after it was announced that it had achieved a double industry-standard certification. Nova Leah achieved certification to ISO 9001 in recognition of its commitment to quality management systems and ISO 27001 for information security management.

Given the company’s focus on regulation and compliance, these certifications are substantial milestones, especially as it expands internationally.

Nova Leah was founded in 2015 by Dr. Anita Finnegan, government advisor and award-winning international expert in cybersecurity risk management. Finnegan is a published author and project leader of multiple, internationally regulated, industry standards for medical equipment in healthcare technology.

Nova Leah works with medical device manufacturers worldwide and has a second office in Boston, Massachusetts.

As well as its multiple award nominations, Nova Leah is also one of several companies to be honoured at the Business All-Star Accreditation Ceremony at the end of October.

The accreditation was awarded by the Business All-Star Foundation, which is responsible for identifying and accrediting best-in-class Irish businesses.



On Saturday, the 21st of October, Nova Leah was awarded Entrepreneur of the Year at the Louth Business Awards. The award was presented at the Dundalk Chamber of Commerce Annual Gala where a record crowd was in attendance.