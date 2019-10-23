Dundalk! Don’t forget the clocks change this weekend

This Sunday, October 27 at 2am the clocks go back, so brace yourself, the days are getting shorter and the nights are getting darker, longer and, of course, much colder. A combination that makes us sleepy, and moody and perpetually ready for bed.

The clocks ‘falling back’ does pretty much signal the start of winter but it also means an extra hour in bed on the Sunday and lighter mornings!

There are currently about 70 countries that participate in Daylight Saving Time, though not necessarily on the same schedule as Ireland. Ireland is located in the Greenwich Mean Time zone, sharing the same time as Great Britain, Iceland, Portugal, and some countries in northwest Africa.

Darkness is not all bad news. Indeed, some experts say many of us fail to get the amount of exposure to darkness we need to maintain health. Embracing darkness can improve your eating patterns, resulting in fewer late-night hunger pangs and unhealthy snacks.

In the winter, with fewer hours of daylight overall, it’s important to seek out exposure to morning light where you can. Light is a strong cue to alert the internal clock, and daylight ensures it remains synchronised to the 24-hour day.