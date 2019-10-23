Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday October 23, 2019

The death has occurred of John Finegan of Jocelyn Court and formerly of Knockbridge and Oldbridge Toberona, Dundalk, Louth

On Monday, October 21 2019, aged 30, suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his mum Sarah (née Darby).

He will be missed by his dad Michael (Castleblayney), sister Lorna (England), daughter Annie, step-mum Melissa, grandparents Peadar and Kitty Finegan (Seatown), granny Margaret Darby, aunts Jackie and Carol, uncle Nick, step-brothers and sister JJ, Kyle, Michael and Cora extended family relatives and friends.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street from Wednesday 12 noon with Funeral prayers at 4pm, followed by private Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium.

No flowers please. Donations to a Charity of your Choice.

May he rest in peace



