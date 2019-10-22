Two Louth nursing homes go for honours at national care awards

NHI is delighted to announce that representatives from two Co Louth nursing homes will be vying for honours as finalists in the Nursing Home Ireland Care Awards 2019, in association with Homecare Medical.

27 finalists across a range of disciplines within the nursing home sector are going forward to the national awards ceremony final that will take place Thursday, November 14 at Citywest Hotel, Co Dublin. The awards recognise excellent care provided across a range of disciplines within nursing homes and innovative practice in care provision.

There are three Louth finalists and their award categories are:

Pauline Conlon, Sunhill Nursing Home, Termonfeckin – Nursing Home Director of Nursing / Person in Charge Award

Áine Murphy, Moorehall Lodge, Ardee – Nursing Carer of the Year Award

Siobhán Carroll & Care Team, Sunhill Nursing Home, Termonfeckin – Nursing Home End of Life Care Award

RTE presenter Marty Whelan will MC the awards ceremony

Nominations were invited and submitted from 382 NHI Member nursing homes that are based in communities across Ireland. The NHI Care Awards ten award categories recognise nurses, carers, ancillary workers, activity coordinators, catering in nursing homes, innovation in dementia care, community initiative, end of life care and the contribution of residents to nursing home life.

Tadhg Daly, NHI CEO, congratulated the finalists. “Congratulations are in order for each of our Louth finalists for reaching the final of this national awards ceremony. It is a marvellous accomplishment and well deserved. With nominations coming in from nursing homes across the country, and the standard of applications proving as outstanding as always, to be a finalist is deserving of recognition. The staff and residents of Sunhill Nursing Home, Moorehall Lodge Ardee, and their wider communities, should be immensely proud of the finalists’ achievement in reaching the final.

“The NHI Care Awards are a celebration of the fantastic care being provided by dedicated individuals and care teams in our 382 Member nursing homes in communities across Ireland. They celebrate the exceptional dedication of staff and nursing homes in meeting and going beyond the healthcare and social care needs of people within these homes from home.”

Details of the respective award categories are available from the NHI Care Awards website, www.nhicareawards.ie. The website also contains a full list of the finalists and further information about the event. 2019 marks the tenth-year of the NHI Care Awards.