Power outage in Dundalk leaves nearly 1,400 in dark 

ESB has said they expect a power outage in the Ramparts area will affect 1375 customers.

The ESB put the warning in place from 15:38 and they estimate power will be restored by 7:15pm.

In a statement on their website an ESB spokesperson said: "We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."

See: www.esb.ie/esb-networks/powercheck/ for updates.