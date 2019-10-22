ESB FAULT
Power outage in Dundalk leaves nearly 1,400 in dark
ESB has said they expect a power outage in the Ramparts area will affect 1375 customers.
The ESB put the warning in place from 15:38 and they estimate power will be restored by 7:15pm.
In a statement on their website an ESB spokesperson said: "We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."
See: www.esb.ie/esb-networks/powercheck/ for updates.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on