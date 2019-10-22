Community
Blackrock Tidy Towns slam those responsible for littering area with torn up newspapers
Tidy Towns
Blackrock Tidy Towns have hit out at the individuals responsible for tearing up and throwing newspaper along the side of a road in the area.
The group took to social media this afternoon to voice their disgust at the scene they were presented with:
"We had to spend some time this lunchtime picking up hundreds of pieces of torn-up newspapers strewn along stretches of the roadside from The Loakers to The Greengates."
They added: "We hope it wasn't deliberate, as we can't imagine why anyone would want to do that, but if anybody saw what caused it we'd appreciate if you'd let us know."
