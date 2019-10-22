PayPal makes "incredibly kind" donation to Dundalk family

The family of Zoe Murphy have issued a heartfelt thank you to PayPal Dundalk after the company stepped in and covered the cost of the family's upcoming flights to and from the US so that Zoe can have a life-changing operation with a top US surgeon.

The company, who Zoe's mum Lynda works for have also pledged to cover the family's accommodation fees, their car hire for the duration of their stay in the US next month. PayPal also bought Zoe a Mollii suit, which is a specialist garment that applies electro stimulation therapy and targets specific muscles in her body and will be a help Zoe with her aftercare following the major operation.

Zoe pictured wearing the Mollii suit which was donated by her mum's employer PayPal

The Murphy family have been fundraising since the end of July to help raise the €100,000 needed so that two-year-old Zoe, who has been diagnosed with spastic Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy could have Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR) performed by a specialist surgeon in St. Louis in Missouri.

The family will travel to the US next month after Zoe finally received a date for her SDR surgery.

In a Facebook post, Zoe's family thanked PayPal for their "unbelievably kind" gesture.

"A massive massive thank you to all involved in PayPal who have helped Zoe out with massive contributions to her journey to America for surgery. We really cannot believe how much they have come through for us after they offered to help.

"As Zoe’s Mammy works for PayPal, when they heard our story and what we were fundraising for they so kindly wanted to assist in some way , we never expected the help to be so massive though as they have not only covered the cost of our flights over and back to St Louis, our accommodation fees, our car hire for the duration but they also have so unbelievably kindly bought Zoe a Mollii suit, which is a specialist garment that applies electro stimulation therapy and targets specific muscles in her body and will be a huge help in her aftercare. Zoe can be seen wearing the suit below.

"We really cannot stress how massive this is for us, not only is the suit gonna be a big help in her recovery but covering the costs of our travels and staying in America means we have more money to keep toward Zoes aftercare which is going to be another long road for her.

"Thank you so much PayPal for your incredible generosity, we still cannot believe the goodness of so many people and the businesses that have got behind us and offered so much help. From a very, very grateful family."