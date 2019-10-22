Dundalk man had to be pepper sprayed for his own safety, court told

A 30 year old local man who failed to engage with the Probation Service since his last court appearance, has moved back to the town from Drogheda after being notified by gardai of a threat to his life, Dundalk district court was told last week.

The solicitor representing John Joyce of Doolargy Avenue, Dundalk urged Judge Eirinn McKiernan to give her client another chance, as she said his behaviour has stabilised after moving back home with his parents.

The court heard last Wednesday that Gardai were dealing with an assault on Francis Street in Dundalk around 3.15am on June 15th last year, when the defendant became abusive towards them.

He was unsteady on his feet and was "kicking and punching" at gardaí as he was being arrested for public order offences.

At Dundalk Garda Station he told them "You'll be pushing up daisies" and he had to be pepper sprayed for his own safety as members removed a t-shirt which he'd cut up and was trying to put around his neck.

On October 25th last year, the accused and another individual were found asleep in the downstairs room of an abandoned house on Hoey's Lane. Four days later after he was informed he was going to be searched for drugs, the accused cycled away in a hurry and was seen placing something in a sock.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan noted that the case had been put back previously to give the accused the opportunity to engage with the Probation Service and he had been offered three appointments since his last court date.

The Defence solicitor explained her client had only recently moved back to Dundalk - and is now living with his parents which she said has had a stabilising effect.

He is now back on a methadone treatment programme and has not come to further garda attention. Judge McKiernan put back the cases to January 22nd when they will be finalised.