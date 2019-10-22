Louth woman sets up fund for sick Dundalk lad Daragh

Louth woman Sheila Murphy has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise vital funds for 11-year-old Dundalk boy Daragh McNally.

Sheila first met Daragh as part of her work with Abacus, a school for children with autism in Drogheda several years, she says she quickly struck up a great relationship with Daragh and his family and they have all become very close.

However, three years after she started working with him, disaster struck for Daragh, who has now been diagnosed with lymphoma.

According to Sheila he is fighting against this every day in Crumlin hospital where his parents Colleen and Paul have been by his side at every hour praying he pulls through.

"I've worked with this amazing little boy Daragh over the summers for the last six years and both Daragh and his amazing family have grown to be such a special part of my life," explained Sheila.

"Daragh has a diagnosis of Autism and has recently been diagnosed with lymphoma. Both Colleen and Paul are thee most amazing people I know as is our little fighter Daragh.

"If you can give anything at all, I urge you to do so as it will not be forgotten by these amazing people."

Sheila is looking to raise €12,500 for Daragh's treatment.

You can donate to the campaign here