Man found asleep at the wheel at traffic lights in Dundalk

A 58 year old man who was found asleep at the wheel, after he failed to pull off when a red traffic light changed in Dundalk, was last week banned from driving for three years and fined €300 at the local district court for being drunk in charge of the vehicle.

The court heard gardai were called to Tom Bellew Avenue on January 20th last, and discovered the defendant’s car in a stationary position with the engine running, 15 metres from the lights.

They were notified after the lights turned green and Raimonds Nomme with an address at Dublin Street, Dundalk had failed to move off.