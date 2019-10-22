Daredevil Louth gran takes on skydive for 83rd birthday

When asked by her family how she would like to celebrate her 83rd birthday, Ardee grandmother of seven Annette Callan said there was only one activity she was interested in - a 10,000ft skydive.

It’s no ordinary birthday celebration for your average retiree; but then again Annette is no ordinary woman, as her proud daughter Deirdre MacCormack relayed:

Annette Callan with her skydiving instructor

“My mother is no ordinary 83-year-old! She’s very active. She’s up at 6:30am every morning - doing her yoga and standing on her head.

“She’ll also do 6km cycle four times per week and on top of all this, she minds all of her seven grandkids. She does the homework with them in the evenings and then she’ll be out the back playing soccer with them.”

As far back as Deirdre can remember, her tiny but mighty mum has always been this way. Deirdre said: “In my own memories of her, she was always very active. In her forties, she was running 10k races all the time - she loves a physical challenge.

“When she turned 80 we asked her did she want a party and she said she wanted to climb Croagh Patrick. She did it in 90 minutes. It was no bother to her. She is petite - but she's very tough.

“I think it’s to do with her attitude too. She doesn’t let anything get the better of her. And she doesn’t think of herself as old.”

Every year for her birthday for the last few years, she’s been saying she wants to do a skydive. She was insisting, so we thought ‘right, she must be serious’.

The family went about arranging a skydive in The Irish Parachute Club in Offaly in early October, in aid of Ardee Hospice who looked after their father when he passed away a few years ago.

Deirdre recalls her mum looking like “something out of Top Gun” as she got ready to take on the tandem skydive with an instructor on a “beautiful day” in early October.

Not one to back down from a challenge, the adrenaline junkie nan went up in the plane and jumped out with her instructor once they reached 10,000 feet.

Deirdre added: “She said it was an incredible feeling. She did a freefall for 30 seconds and dropped down to 5,000 feet before they pulled the parachute.

“Mum said she had a good look around. It took her ages to come down. She said she was on a high when she came down. I think she’s still on a high!”

Deirdre adds: “She has a real can-do attitude and a great mindset. She always says I’m doing the exact same as I was when I was younger and she’s on no medication at all. I think she’s an inspiration for people.”

So what’s next on the bucket list for the Ardee wonderwoman? Deirdre says: “Her granddaughter will be 18 soon, so she wants to do a solo skydive with her and some of the family to mark the occasion - anything for a bit of an adrenaline rush!”