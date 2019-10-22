Celtic Pure bottled water recalled from shops due to contamination fears

Bottles of Celtic Pure bottled are being recalled from a host of Irish retailers due to microbiological contamination.

Stores including Aldi, Dunnes Stores, Gala, Lidl, Londis and Applegreen are amongst the shops who are recalling the water which was bottled in the Monaghan factory.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland said: "Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Enterococci or E. coli bacteria were detected in a range of batches of water bottled by Celtic Pure.

"Please see tables of implicated brands and batches that do not comply with the legal requirements.

"These implicated batches are unsafe or potentially unsafe and are subject to recall."

The FSA said people who are "severely immunocompromised" are most at risk from the contaminated water.

They added: "Pseudomonas aeruginosa poses a higher risk of complications if consumed by severely immunocompromised people such as those who have undergone transplants or chemotherapy.

"It rarely causes illness in healthy individuals.

"Enterococci and E. coli – their presence in water is considered an indicator that the water has been contaminated with faecal material, however, this does not mean that it will make people sick.



"Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale. Retailers are also advised to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores where the implicated batches were sold."

The HSE has now served a Prohibition Order to Celtic Pure which prohibits the company from placing any further "implicated products" on the market.