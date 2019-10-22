Dundalk Frostival set to be ‘bigger and bolder’, say organisers

According to its organisers, this year’s Frostival, ‘Carnival of Light Parade’ promises to be “bigger and bolder” and an “awe-inspiring celebration of arts, culture and Christmas fun”.

The parade on Friday, November 22, will feature beautifully lit floats, stilt and fire performers, and aerialist dancers in “breath-taking costumes”.

Town Centre Commercial Manager, Martin Mc Elligott explained that more announcements are to come in the next couple of weeks.

“It’s the second year of the Carnival of Light Parade and we are really excited about the 2019 line-up in the Frostival programme. It will take place on the Friday evening and will be a kaleidoscope of colourful Christmas magic, weaving its way through the streets and illuminating the town centre as we go.”

As part of the two day festive schedule of events, there will also be Christmas Markets, live music, Family Fun Zone, Santa’s Grotto and on Saturday (November 23) there will be the ‘Frostival Express Train’.

Martin continued: “We tailor make the festival around family entertainment and what’s even more important is that we are able to deliver a free event for the children.

“This all made possible due to the very kind and supportive sponsorship from Louth County Council and our new main commercial sponsor Cuchullain Credit union, ourselves here in the business improvement district scheme (BIDS) and our associate sponsors The Longwalk SC, Fyffes, Haribo and Dundalk Value Centre.”

Speaking about the new partnership, Brigene Litchfield of Cuchullain Credit Union added: “we are delighted to embark on this enterprise as part of its community outreach and social engagement in the Dundalk area.

“It is an ideal opportunity to bring communities together and instil a sense of community pride and knowledge of our history. Festivals attract visitors, which stimulate the growth of tourism and other businesses in our town and region. We at Cuchullain Credit Union are looking forward to being part of these festive activities at the most wonderful time of the year.”