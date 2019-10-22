Deaths in Louth - Tuesday October 22 2019

The death has occurred of Bernard (Barney) Mc Kenna of Listulk, Dunleer and formerly of Broadmeadows, Drogheda

On October 20, 2019, peacefully at The Louth County Hospital, Dundalk after a long illness bravely borne. Bernard (Barney), predeceased by his parents Thomas and Marian, sister Carmel and brother Fintan.

Sadly missed by his loving brother Peter, sisters in law Margaret and Mary, nieces, nephews, good friend and business partner Andrew Morris as well as his extended family and friends.

Reposing at Townleys Funeral Home, Drogheda (Eircode A92XN75) from 5pm until 8pm on Wednesday evening.

Removal on Thursday morning at 11.30a.m driving to St. Peter’s Church, West Street, Drogheda arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Cremation afterwards in Dardistown Crematorium, Dublin.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Alice Quinn (née Duffy) of Stameen, Drogheda, Louth



On October 21 2019, peacefully in her 92nd year, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Alice; beloved wife of the late Leo.

Sadly missed by her loving daughter Angela, son-in-law Sameer (Bahrain), grandchildren Mishal and Fay, sister Bernie, sister-in-law Cissie, her special nieces Caroline, Mary, Patricia, Helena and Eleanor, her nephews especially Martin Duffy and his wife Lisa and Martin Malone, neighbours Pat, Toni, Margaret, Hughie, Daniella and Paddy and Jenny and Paddy.

Reposing at Watson Funeral Directors premises (Dyer St.) on Tuesday evening from 6pm until 8pm.

Funeral on Wednesday morning after Mass at 11am in St. Mary's Church, James’ St. to Calvary Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Antonia Vultur of The Green, The Highlands, Drogheda, Louth



On October 20 2019, suddenly. Antonia, beloved daughter of Monica and Cristian and loving sister of Nicole and David. Very sadly missed by her heartbroken parents, sister, brother, grandparents, all her extended family and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her Home from 3pm until 8pm on Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

Removal on Thursday morning at 10.45am driving to Holy Family Church, Ballsgrove arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.15am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

May she rest in peace