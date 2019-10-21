Chinese Pharma plant WuXi to bring 200 further jobs to Dundalk

Chinese pharma group WuXi Biologics plans to build a four-storey vaccine manufacturing plant which will bring a further 200 jobs to Dundalk.

WuXi has already commenced building a €325 million factory on their Mullagharlin Road site in Dundalk.

A new company called WuXi Vaccines Ireland submitted the plans for an additional 15,520 square metres of new buildings to Louth County Council on Friday, October 11, to be built to the north of the site adjacent to the Mullaharlin Road.

A report in The Sunday Times claimed the vaccines facility is a joint venture “between WuXi and another Chinese company”, which is “proposing to build the vaccine facility..., to service a $3bn deal it has lined up with a big-name pharmaceutical group”.

It will bring 200 new jobs to the area in addition to the 400 roles forecast for the main WuXi plant, should the new planning application be successful.



The newly-proposed facility will comprise of one main integrated administration, manufacturing and warehouse building with some ancillary buildings.

In a newsletter circulated to residents living in the area near the current site, a WuXi spokesperson said: “Recruitment for senior roles started at the end of 2018 and recruitment activity will intensify as we move towards year-end into 2020 and beyond.”

Planning approval was granted in January 2019 for the original WuXi plant. The company estimates that approximately 12% of the overall construction project has already been completed.



Recruitment

In the residents’ newsletter, WuXi said they are working at “establishing links with DkIT, University College Dublin, Dublin city University and Queen’s University Belfast” as part of their recruitment drive.

The newsletter also outlined: “We note that currently, about 5,000 people leave Dundalk each day to work outside the county.

"As we plan our recruitment programme, we anticipate that many of our future WuXi Biologics employees are likely to come from the wider Dundalk catchment area.

“WuXi Biologics is looking for great talent in science, engineering, administration, services and contracting roles. We are always looking to foster new careers, which will provide opportunities to work both in Dundalk and China. See: www.wuxibiologics.com/dundalk-ireland-site ”