Dundalk
Body of man discovered in Dundalk
Discovery made this morning
Body of man discovered in Dundalk
The body of a man was discovered in Dundalk this morning.
According to LMFM news, Gardaí are investigating the discovery, after they were called to a house on Jocelyn Street at around 10 o'clock this morning, following the discovery of the body of a man in his 30s.
The body was removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where a post mortem will be carried out.
Gardaí say the results of the post mortem will determine the course of their investigation.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on