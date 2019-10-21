Body of man discovered in Dundalk

The body of a man was discovered in Dundalk this morning.

According to LMFM news, Gardaí are investigating the discovery, after they were called to a house on Jocelyn Street at around 10 o'clock this morning, following the discovery of the body of a man in his 30s.

The body was removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where a post mortem will be carried out.

Gardaí say the results of the post mortem will determine the course of their investigation.