600 customers in Louth remain under Boil Water Notice

According to Irish Water, the Boil Water Notice which has been in place since July 30 remains in place for approximately 600 customers in Tallanstown village.

The Boil Water Notice remains in place in the following locations: Chestnut Grove; Castle view; Rathbrist cottages; Glyde road; Tallansfield manor; Glyde view and Tullarsfield.

Irish Water say that drinking water and operational experts will continue to work with Louth County Council on the issue and will consult with the Health Service Executive to lift the Boil Water Notice for those remaining on the notice as quickly and as safely as possible.

Irish Water add that the Boil Water Notice was put in place for the entire public water supply as a precautionary measure following issues with the treatment process which impacted on the disinfection process at the Water Treatment Plant. This led to inadequate chlorination of the public water supply.

Irish Water say they acknowledge the impact and inconvenience caused by this Boil Water Notice to homes and businesses in the Tallanstown area.

"We wish to thank the community for their ongoing patience and cooperation while we work to resolve this issue for those remaining on the Boil Water Notice. Irish Water’s priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and safeguarding that water supply for the future is a vital focus."

Irish Water add that they have contacted all registered vulnerable customers who continue to be affected by the Boil Water Notice.

"Irish Water and Louth County Council provided a copy of the notice directly to properties remaining on a Boil Water Notice. Should customers have any queries regarding this Boil Water Notice they should contact Irish Water directly on our customer care helpline."

Updates are available on the Water Supply Updates section on our website, on Twitter @IWCare and via their customer care helpline open 24/7 on 1850 278 278.