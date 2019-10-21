Louth gardai issue warning over white van report

Gardaí in Ardee say they have received reports of a white Citreon Berlingo van - 08MH8439- travelling in the mid-Louth area.

They say that two males are travelling in this vehicle, the van is said to be driving around the back of homes and asking members of the public do they want the street power washed and gutters cleaned.

Gardai are asking members of the public to contact Ardee Garda Station at 041 6871137 if they have any information regarding the sighting of this vehicle.