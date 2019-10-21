Deaths in Dundalk - Monday October 21 2019

The death has occurred of Mary Hughes (née McDermott) of Rampark, Jenkinstown, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Peadar and dear mother of Patrick, Mary, Elizabeth and Lorcan.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, son-in-law Padraic, daughters-in-law Michelle and Terrie, grandchildren Cian, James, Aoife, Emily, Adam, Emma, Katie, Mark, Sarah, Daniel, Erin and Lucy, brother Tommy, sisters Briege and Teresa, her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the family home (Eircode A91 D271) from 7pm on Sunday.

Removal on Tuesday at 11.30am, proceeding on foot to St. Mary's Church, Lordship, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Lordship Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Nora Clinton of Moorehall Lodge, Ardee, Louth / Drogheda, Louth

Predeceased by her parents, sisters and brother. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brother-in-law Austin Nevin, Ardee, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Oratory, Moorehall Lodge on Monday 3.00 pm to 8.00 pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.45 am to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00 am.

Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery, Drogheda.

May she rest in peace



