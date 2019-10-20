Deaths in Louth - Sunday October 20 2019

The death has occurred of Yolande Ekstrom (née Martin) of Broughattin, Ravensdale, Dundalk, Louth

On October 18, 2019, peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Yolande beloved wife of Frank and dear mother of Lori and Mary Rose.

Deeply regretted by her husband, daughters, grandchildren Ben and Rosie, sister Poppy, sons-in-law David and Colm, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, in particular Sheila, relatives and friends.

Reposing at McGeoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn St, from 2pm to 5pm on Sunday.

House private at all times.

Removal on Tuesday morning from her home to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley arriving for Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards at 1.30pm in Glasnevin Crematorium.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) McCudden of Castle Hill, Carlingford and formerly Ballyclare, Co. Antrim



Peacefully at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Very deeply regretted by his beloved wife Roberta. Also by his loving daughter Claire & son Michael, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Jackeline, grandchildren Catherine, Conor, Michael, Caoimhe, Artur & Henry & all his relatives & friends.

Reposing at Rice Funeral Directors, Chapel Lane, Carlingford (Eircode A91TY79) from 4.00pm - 6.00pm Sunday and from 4.00pm Monday with removal at 6.45pm to St. Michael's Church, Carlingford, arriving for Evening Prayers at 7.00pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11.00am followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mary O'Brien (née Mulligan) of St, Joseph's Park, Dundalk, Louth



On Friday October 18, 2019, peacefully at her home. Predeceased by her husband Paddy (Sonny).

Mary will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Geraldine O'Hanlon, sons Martin, Pat and Barry, son in-law Martin, daughters in-law Mary, Margaret and Angela, her adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family relatives, wonderfull friends, neighbours and her carers.

Reposing at her home in St Joseph's Park, from Saturday morning at 11am until removal on Monday morning at 10.45am proceeding on foot to St Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Tom Halpin of Chord Road, Drogheda and late of Hand Street and Trinity Street, Drogheda, Co Louth



On October 19, 2019, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Tom, beloved husband of the late Eileen. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Vera, Carmel and Evelyn, brothers in law Johnny and John, sister in law Sheila, his beloved nephew Denis, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes on Monday evening from 4 o’clock until removal at 5.30pm, arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for 6 o’clock.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Ita Simpson (née Greene) of Maple Drive, Drogheda, Co. Louth



On October 18, 2019, peacefully at Gormanston Wood Nursing Home. Ita, beloved wife of the late Gerry and mother of the late Dermot (Spyder) and loving grandmother of the late Keith.

Sadly missed by her family Mary, Gerry, Hilary, and Audrie, son in law Con, daughter in law Geraldine, grandchildren Leona, Kym, Darragh, Kelley, Brandon, Melissa and Alanah, sister Maeve, brother in law, Paddy-Joe, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 12 o’clock until 8 o’clock on Sunday.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am driving to the Augustinian Church, Shop Street for funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kitty) Cahill (née Finglas) of St. Finian’s Park, Drogheda, Co. Louth



On October 18, 2019, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Kathleen (Kitty), beloved wife of the late John.

Sadly missed by her loving family Carol, Jacqueline, Mark and Audrey, sons-in-law Derek and Michael, Mark’s partner Denise, grandchildren Victoria, Eleanor, Seán, Byron, Saoirse, Teagan and Evan, sisters Betty, Ollie, Lucy, Stella and Maura, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, from 5pm until 7pm on Sunday and Monday evening.

Removal on Tuesday at 10.45am arriving to Holy Family Church, Ballsgrove for Funeral Mass at 11.15am. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

May she rest in peace



