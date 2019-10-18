Dundalk slip to narrow defeat against Cork

Dundalk FC suffered a second successive loss after going down 1-0 to old foes Cork City at Turner’s Cross on Friday night, with Dáire O’Connor’s late first-half strike proving the difference.

The champions had freshened up their team following the end of their long unbeaten run at Dalymount Park.

However, they rarely threatened during an opened period which ended with O’Connor firing past Aaron McCarey for what proved to be the winner.

Dundalk could have earned a share of the spoils with a number of opportunities in the second half, the first of which saw Tadhg Ryan block substitute Jamie McGrath’s shot on the hour-mark.

The hosts ‘keeper was also smart in denying Robbie Benson and in particular Dane Massey late on, as The Lilywhites’ hopes of breaking the 87-point record evaporated on Leeside.

Following their first domestic defeat in six months at the hands of Bohemians – where they played a back three – last weekend, Dundalk head coach Vinny Perth had made five changes to his starting lineup.

Goalkeeper McCarey made his first league appearance as Gary Rogers dropped to the bench, while Seán Gannon, Michael Duffy, Chris Shields and Patrick Hoban were recalled – replacing Cameron Dummigan, Daniel Cleary, McGrath and Georgie Kelly.

Cork, meanwhile, came into the game on the back of their first success under Neale Fenn, having ended a seven-game winless run against bottom side UCD with only their third home league victory of the season.

Fenn made two changes to his team as Garry Buckley and Ronan Hurley came in for Joël Coustrain and Shane Griffin.

Dundalk had an early shout for a penalty after Dan Casey lost possession with Daniel Kelly squaring to Hoban who went down under a challenge from Cork captain Conor McCarthy, but referee Robert Hennessy was not interested.

There was not a lot of action in the early stages, with a McCormack shot comfortable for McCarey past the quarter-hour.

Cork broke the deadlock just before half-time when Beineón O’Brien-Whitmarsh played O’Connor through and he slotted coolly past McCarey.

After the break, McCarthy threatened from Hurley’s set-piece but the header went just off target, before Ryan came to claim the ball before Shields could get onto Kelly’s pass.

Perth introduced McGrath in the 56th minute and he should have equalised on the hour when Dundalk broke and Hoban supplied the pass for the young midfielder but he was denied by Ryan.

Duffy curled a free-kick over midway through the half, before Georgie Kelly was thrown on in place of his namesake Daniel for the final 15 minutes.

With 10 minutes remaining, Benson’s shot was tipped over by Ryan, and then Massey connected well with Duffy’s free-kick but Cork’s young stopper brilliantly kept it out.

Gannon attempted to pull a point from the fire close to the end, but Dundalk were unable to rescue a result as they now look ahead to their trophy lift at Oriel Park next Friday.

Cork City: Tadhg Ryan; Conor McCormack, Conor McCarthy (c), Dan Casey, Ronan Hurley; Gearóid Morrissey, Alec Byrne; Karl Sheppard, Garry Buckley, Dáire O’Connor; Beineón O’Brien-Whitmarsh (Eoghan Stokes 83).

Subs Not Used: Mark McNulty (GK), Colm Horgan, Joël Coustrain, Kevin O’Connor, Ricardo Dinanga, Dale Holland.

Dundalk FC: Aaron McCarey; Seán Gannon, Seán Hoare, Andy Boyle, Dane Massey; Chris Shields, Robbie Benson; Daniel Kelly (Georgie Kelly 77), Seán Murray (Jamie McGrath 56), Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban (c).

Subs Not Used: Gary Rogers (GK), Brian Gartland, Cameron Dummigan, Lido Lotefa, Dean Jarvis.

Referee: Robert Hennessy (Limerick). Attendance: 2,354 (Official).

Booked: Cork City: None. Dundalk: Chris Shields (51), Dane Massey (61).