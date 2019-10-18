'Major' garda operation for Carlingford over Halloween

According to a local community alert group in North Louth, gardai have confirmed to them that a "major operation will take place in Carlingford" this Halloween.

It comes after, what Cooley Community Alert calls "public disorder" in recent years, which they say included "the throwing of objects at the garda and other emergency services" around the Halloween period.

In a statement on Facebook this afternoon, Cooley Community Alert praised the Gardai's stance for this year, adding that a "zero tolerance approach", which they say will include arrests if necessary, was welcomed by all.

"We echo the Gardai in urging parents to make sure they are aware of their children's location on the night," the statement concluded.