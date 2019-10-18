Dundalk's Spirit Store celebrates 20 years with special night of gigs

It was October 29, 1999 when Mark Dearey and his then colleague, Mark Mulholland, first opened the doors of the Spirit Store and without really knowing how it would pan out, invited people in for tunes and a drink.



And what an Odyssey it has turned out to be for Mark, Derek, Alan, Brian and all the many staff who have worked on the quayside venue over the past two decades.



Mark had this to say ahead of the two big nights on October 29 and 30.

"After 20 years its time to pause and look back at what we have achieved as a business and as a performance space.

"Thousands of gigs and sessions, so many memorable and special nights, great friendships and livelihood for our wonderful staff. I am so happy to have had a part in making it all happen and to giving to the town something that I think really matters.

"I especially want to thank our loyal patrons who over many years have kept the show on the road. We are indebted to you.



"As we are to our great Georges Quay neighbours, Hughie, Phil, Billy, Rosaleen, Austin, John and Padraig. And to everyone round the Quay, most especially Laura Butler from Butler's shop on Quay Street, who walked into the bar one night in May 2000 and made it the most special of them all. Mile Buiochas libh.



"Events will kick off on October 29 from 6 pm when singers and bands from down the years will be dropping by to perform, and staff who have moved on will be back to pull pints. We hope all our friends will drop by to say hello and enjoy some kick ass music, like its 1999. This is your invitation."