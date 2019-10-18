Louth TD says Tallanstown water supply issues not resolved due to old cast iron water mains problems

Fianna Fáil TD Declan Breathnach says he has received confirmation from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that on-going problems with the water supply to the Tallanstown area have not been fully resolved due to problems with old cast iron water mains.

Irish Water lifted the Boil Water Notice for customers in Louth Village; Knockbridge; Carnalogue; Mills of Louth; Knockdillon and surrounding areas on October 7 but it still remains in place for approximately 600 customers in Tallanstown village.

“I wrote to the EPA to make enquiries as to what exactly the problem is with the water supply," said Deputy Breathnach.

"Some concerned constituents had raised the issue of the incident last year involving a serious subsidence at the Gyproc Saint Gobain (Gypsum) plant at Magheracloone which seemed to be followed by a chain reaction of problems with the water supply in the area.

He continued:

“The EPA have advised that the recent problems were due to a failure of disinfection of the public water supply which has now been rectified for 1,390 homes.

"They advised that there are on-going problems in areas of the supply which are served by old cast iron water mains. Degrading of these pipes has led to disinfection not being effective. Until this problem is rectified there are approximately 600 consumers in Tallanstown Village who are still subject to a boil water notice.

“The EPA confirmed that none of the recent problems were related in any way to problems last year at the Gypsum Plant.

“They also confirmed that pesticides had been found in the Tallanstown water supply and reinforced the message put out by Irish Water that farmers and other land users should be very mindful of our drinking water supply when using pesticides.