State should bring home Dundalk woman Lisa Smith, says counter-terrorism expert

A leading counter-terrorism expert has claimed that Ireland should bring Dundalk woman Lisa Smith back home from Syria in order to understand how someone can become associated with Islamic extremism.

In an interview with the Irish Times, Ian Acheson said: “We need to get them back to understand how someone who served on the Irish government jet can become radicalised like this.”

Mr Acheson continued: “It’s not very helpful to simply stand on the sidelines and pretend we are superior to them if you want to prevent future violence.”

He added: "We can learn so much from them. That includes people associated with extremist movements, people like Lisa Smith and others in Syria. ”

Mr Acheson has worked in counter-terrorism and on counter-extremism policy for the UK government.