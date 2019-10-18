Funderland opens in Dundalk just in time for the weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There'll be fun for all of the family at Funderland amusement park which opened to the public yesterday.

The amusement park will be located behind Dundalk Retail Park until Sunday, November 3.

Funderland opens from 5pm to 10pm Monday to Friday and from 2pm to 10pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

You can book your tickets online at: www.funderland.com

There is free on-site parking at the Dundalk location.

See: www.facebook.com/funderlandfor further details.