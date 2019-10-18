Tributes pour in after passing of much-loved Dundalk teacher

Tributes have poured in following the passing of much-loved local teacher Mrs Ann O'Hare, who was aged 81.

Mrs O'Hare was an Irish and English teacher for many years at St Louis Secondary School.

The school released a statement describing Mrs O'Hare as a "wonderful" teacher.

"Only last week before our Open Day we put up a picture of her in the front foyer of the school with some of her debating students.

"Ann was one of those wonderful teachers who had the gift to inspire not only students but also younger teachers and all those who worked with her remember her kindness, care and wisdom which she passed on with gentleness and humility."

On social media, former pupils shared their tributes:

"So sad to hear this, Ms O’Hare was the epitome of what it really means to be a teacher. She was passionate , creative, knowledgeable, empathetic and most importantly treated students as emerging people with their own thoughts and feelings.

"In the 90’s, Mrs O’Hare had a genuine interest in us and our future. Long after I left school she would always stop to ask what I was doing and how life was going and she never taught me! Her youth-centered approach to teaching and young people inspired me so much , I felt first hand with Mrs O’Hare that significant adults can make such an impact in a young persons life and now I work with young people."

Another person highlighted the impression she left on students.

"A gifted inspirational teacher and a beautiful person. Her enthusiasm, intellect and kindness, in and out of the classroom, left a lasting impression on me."

While, another former student remembered her "warm" personality.

"We were only talking about her last week. An inspirational teacher, determined yet fun debate team mentor, and a warm, wonderful lady. Always made time to stop and chat when we met in town. Rest in peace Mrs O'Hare. Heaven's gain."

FUNERAL DETAILS:

Reposing at McGeoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, Dundalk from 5pm to 8pm on Monday.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.50am to St Patrick’s Cathedral, Dundalk, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dromintee Cemetery.