Top music acts set for Dundalk gig in aid of Louth SPCA

Louth SPCA are hosting what looks set to be a great night of music to raise much needed funds to help animals in their care, on Friday November 15 at 8pm in The Lisdoo, Newry Road, Dundalk.

It’s a night not to be missed with three top musical performances from Zoe Conway and John McIntyre, Jim Corr and Liam Monagher and the Oriel Traditional Orchestra. MC on the night is Dundalk personality Mr Harry Lee.

There will be a raffle with lots of great prizes. Finger food will be provided. For those with a pep in your step, DJ Karl Collins from Dundalk FM will provide tunes till late!

Tickets are €20 available from: Avenue Vets; The Pet Centre, Linenhall St; Prize Pets, Riverlane, Dundalk.

Also available at the door on the night. Doors open at 7.30pm.