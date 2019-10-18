Three arrested in Dundalk following car hijacking in Newry

Gardaí in Dundalk have arrested three people and recovered a stolen car that was hijacked in Newry yesterday, following a Garda operation in Dundalk town.

The PSNI in Newry said that the hijacking took place in broad daylight when a lady was beset upon by a man who entered into her car.

The man is said to have claimed that he was armed, threatened violence upon her then had forced her out of the car before he sped away causing damage to a car park barrier as he made off.

The PSNI said on social media that the vehicle was fitted with technology that enabled it to be tracked "to the very door in the Republic of Ireland where the vehicle was found".

Gardaí in Dundalk say that two men in their 40s and woman in her 30s have been arrested following the recovery of a stolen car in Dundalk on Thursday October 17.

They were arrested during a Garda operation in Dundalk town and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Dundalk Garda Station. Investigations are ongoing.