Deaths in Louth - Friday October 18 2019

The death has occurred of Brigid Reilly (née Kavanagh) of Annies, Kilcurry, Dundalk, Louth

Beloved wife of the late Kevin and dear mother of Tony, Eamonn, Brian, Seán and Patricia, She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, daughters-in-law, Mary, Carmel and Patricia, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren Aisling, Lynn, Deirdre, Aoife, Caoimhin, Lisa, Ciara, Daíre and Laura, brother Pat, sister Chrissie, sister-in-law Phylis, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home (Eircode A91 Y6Y3) from 12 noon on Friday.

Removal on Saturday, proceeding on foot to St. Brigid's Church, Kilcurry, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Ann O'Hare (née McDermott) of Wellington place, St Mary’s Rd, Dundalk, Louth / Dromintee, Armagh / Mullingar, Westmeath



On October 17 2019, aged 81, peacefully in her sleep in Blackrock Abbey, with family by her bed. A rich life lived to the full.

She was the very loved wife of the late Brian, mother of Paula, Dara and Matthew, grandmother of Brian, Hannah and Edwin, sister of John, Mary, Denis, Charlie and Dolores and the late Father Tom, Eilish, Teresa and Marcella, and mother in law of Lyn and Judith.

Much loved and missed by her sisters and brothers in law, nieces, nephews, godchildren, former teaching colleagues and many friends.

Reposing at McGeoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, from 5pm to 7pm on Monday.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.50am to St Patrick’s Cathedral, Dundalk, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dromintee Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of William Jevens of Brewery House, Castlebellingham, Louth

In his 90th year, of William Jevens, Brewery House, Castlebellingham, after a simple and wonderful life, peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by his family.

William, beloved husband of the late Philomena (née O'Grady) and loving father of Dermot, Paul and Ann (Richards).

Predeceased by his sister Bella and brothers Sean, Michael and Tony. Sadly missed by his sons, daughter, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sisters Jean and Phyllis, brother Danny, grandchildren Connor, Cillian, Eimear and Jack, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Connor's Funeral Home, Dunleer on Friday from 5pm until 8pm.

Removal on Saturday morning to Saint Mary's Church, Kilsaran arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House private please.

May he rest in peace