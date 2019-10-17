Dundalk Homeless Support Group offer apology after alleged racist social media comments

The Dundalk Homeless Support Group have offered their “heartfelt and very sincere apologies” after a number of alleged racist comments and reactions to posts were made via their Facebook page.

The Dundalk Democrat was made aware today of a number of posts made on the group’s Facebook page, which has over 6,100 followers, that appeared to agree with providing supports for Irish homeless people before helping out refugees who arrive in Ireland from other countries.

The Democrat contacted Kels Adams, Dundalk Homeless Support Group founder, who said that she was just “made aware of events from yesterday on the group page...also of various posts being removed”.

Ms Adams said that she was very disappointed by what had been posted on the group’s page, more so she adds, “that this activity could have possibly portrayed the group itself and all its hard work in a bad light.”

“We've always tried to give folks freedom [sic] to express their opinions on posts and throughout the page...although anything demeaning towards those on the streets...or indeed those needing help and support etc would be removed immediately,” she continued.

“This should have absolutely been the case yesterday too...I'm deeply disappointed it was not. For one of my own volunteers to add insult to injury...is unforgivable and is being dealt with.

“We have always been very active in helping as many folks as we possibly can...where a person comes from has absolutely no relevance whatsoever...and that is exactly as it should be. A homeless person is a homeless person.

“I started this service to provide support to those who needed it....to try to help ease the turmoil of homelessness within our own community...to provide an added support to existing services for those availing of them...to provide kindness to those who on occasion feel very void of such....without an agenda...without doing so behind a label of religious preference...political preference or otherwise.

“It breaks my heart to think the ill thought actions of one of my own...a very new volunteer...could cast a darkness over our work in such a way. All I can do is offer my heartfelt and very sincere apologies....and absolutely ensure the page is monitored with more vigilance from now on.”