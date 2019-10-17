Deaths in Louth - Wednesday October 17 2019

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pa) Rice of Ardaghy, Omeath, Louth

Peacefully in the tender care of staff at Carlingford Nursing Home. Predeceased by his beloved wife Sarah, parents John & Alice, brother Stephen & sisters Alice & Bridie.

Very deeply regretted by his loving daughters Patricia, Linda & Valerie, sons-in-law Eric, Kieran & Ciaran, grandchildren Claire, Emma, Micheál, Grace, Martin, Patrick & Michael, great grandchildren Darragh & Sarah, sister-in-law Irene & all his nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Reposing at his residence at Ardaghy, Omeath (Eircode A91FK07) from 3.00pm Thursday.

Removal on Saturday morning at 11.00am, proceeding on foot to St Laurence's Church, Omeath, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Sky Yong Li of The Close, Millmount Abbey, Drogheda, Louth

Sadly missed by his wife Tracy, daughter Emma, son Richard, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Gerrard's Church, Mary Street, Drogheda on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm.

Removal on Friday at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary's Church, James Street, cremation afterwards in Dardistown Crematorium.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Jim Quigley of Havelock Place, Warrenpoint, Down / Dundalk, Louth



On Tuesday October 15, 2019, peacefully at Daisy Hill Hospital Newry, formerly of Camlough and Fatima Court, Dundalk. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Maura, sister Geraldine Bell.

Jim will be sadly missed by his loving family, wife Janis, son Chris, daughters Claire and Daragh, brother Tom, sisters Margaret Casey and Patricia Hadden, sons in-law Jonathan and Andrew, daughter-in-law Geertje, grandchildren, his former wife Kay, stepdaughter Sharon, brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Dundalk (eircode A91-Y3-CX) from Friday afternoon 2pm to 8pm.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am driving to St. Joseph's Church, Castletown-Fatima (eircode A91-EK-77), arriving for funeral mass at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Aindrias (Andy) Farrell of Willville, Carlingford, Louth / Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his brother Hugh and parents Mamie and Andrew.

Very deeply regretted by his wife Teresa, sons Tom and Mick, daughters Siobhan and Andria, daughter-in-law Jo, sons-in-law Anthony and Alan, Geraldine (Mick's partner) and grandchildren. Also his brother Pat, sisters Catherine and Dorothy, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence in Willville ( Eircode A91 CF25) on Thursday, from 2.00pm.

Removal on Friday morning at 10.15am to St. James' Church Grange arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Carlingford.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to North Louth Hospice.

May he rest in peace



