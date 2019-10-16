Gardai
Dundalk gardai display fireworks seized in recent days
Halloween
Sgt Eugene Collins and Gda David Buckley are pictured with fireworks
Dundalk gardai have put on display fireworks they have seized in the area in the past few days.
Taking to Facebook this afternoon, they warned: "Fireworks are not only dangerous there are severe criminal penalties that apply.
"It is an offence to throw or direct any ignited firework at a person or property and a fine of up to €10,000 can apply.
"Community Policing and Roads Policing Units in Dundalk are targeting the unlawful possession of fireworks and searches will continue up to Halloween."
