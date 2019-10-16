CPR training at Louth County Hospital to mark European Start a Heart Day

To mark the official European Restart a Heart Day today (October 16) Louth County Hospital, in conjunction with the National Ambulance Service and PHECC, hosted a day of informal, drop-in sessions, to raise awareness for bystander CPR and how we can all make a difference.

A local healthcare professional, who was involved in today's event said: "It was a great success last year, where members of the public attended and practised compressions and our staff called in to lend support and brush up on their skills!

At the Start a Heart day at the Louth Co Hospital were Back row from left: Julie Mitchel, Aidan McKenna, Mai Kearns McAdam, Mary Butler, Shay Englishby and Front Row from left: John McGowan, Siobhan Liens, Pat Sheridan and Dorothy Breathnach

"The main message being portrayed is CHECK (for responsiveness) CALL (Emergency services on 999 or 112) and COMPRESS (push hard and fast on the centre of the patients' chest).

"The main organisers locally were Mr Pat Sheridan National Ambulance Service, JJ Mc Gowan National Ambulance Service and Dorothy Breathnach Louth County Hospital and they would like to thank Mary Butler Louth County Hospital for her assistance and use of the venue.

"This year’s event was also a huge success and we hope to build on this in the coming years."