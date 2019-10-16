Water service disruption postponed for South Louth customers

Irish Water has advised customers that the planned water disruption, scheduled from 9am until 3pm tomorrow, Thursday, 17th October, for customers in South Louth and East Meath has been postponed.

A spokesperson for Irish Water said: "This outage was planned to facilitate essential upgrade works at the Staleen Water Treatment Plant. Irish Water will advise of the rescheduled works dates in due course.

"Irish Water would like to thank customers for their ongoing patience while we carry out these essential upgrade works. For further information please visit our supply and service section on our website www.water.ie

"The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call us on 1850 278 278 and contact us on Twitter @IWCare."